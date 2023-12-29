Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX) Major Shareholder Buys $1,997,370.00 in Stock

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chavant Capital Partners Llc purchased 199,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,121,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,219,190. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mobix Labs Price Performance
Mobix Labs stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Mobix Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $12.50.
Mobix Labs Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mobix Labs
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mobix Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobix Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.