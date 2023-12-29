Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX) Major Shareholder Buys $1,997,370.00 in Stock

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chavant Capital Partners Llc purchased 199,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,121,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,219,190. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mobix Labs Price Performance

Mobix Labs stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Mobix Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Get Mobix Labs alerts:

Mobix Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. entered into a business combination agreement with Mobix Labs.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobix Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobix Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.