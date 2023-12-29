Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Up 2,700.0% in December

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of MSLOY opened at $16.04 on Friday. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
