Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Up 5,177.8% in December

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 5,177.8% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITEY opened at $13.68 on Friday. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.69%.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

