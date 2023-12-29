MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Up 4,150.0% in December

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 4,150.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MISUMI Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MSSMY opened at 8.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 8.55. MISUMI Group has a 12-month low of 6.92 and a 12-month high of 13.11.

MISUMI Group Company Profile

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

