Miranda Jayne Toledano Purchases 23,952 Shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano acquired 23,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $17,005.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,633.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Entera Bio Price Performance

Shares of ENTX opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Institutional Trading of Entera Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Entera Bio by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Entera Bio by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

