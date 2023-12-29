Mingteng International Corp. (MTEN) Plans to Raise $11 Million in January 2nd IPO

Mingteng International Corp. (MTEN) expects to raise $11 million in an IPO on Tuesday, January 2nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 2,200,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Mingteng International Corp. generated $7.8 million in revenue and $1.7 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $35 million.

Univest Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Mingteng International Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with operations conducted in China by our PRC subsidiary, Wuxi Mingteng Mould, incorporated in the PRC. We are an automotive mold developer and supplier in China. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â Wuxi Mingteng Mould was established in December 2015, focusing on molds used in auto parts. We are committed to providing customers with comprehensive and personalized mold services, covering mold design and development, mold production, assembly, testing, repair and after-sales service.Â We provide a wide variety of products. Our main products are casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential system, and other automotive system parts. We also produce molds for new energy electric vehicle motor drive systems, battery pack systems, and engineering hydraulic components, which are widely used in automobile, construction machinery and other manufacturing industries. Our production plant is located in Wuxi, China. We use technologically advanced procedures and equipment to produce molds. We use a mold manufacturing processing center, which allocates different machines to manufacture according to the size of the mold and the shape of the accessories. Our mold development and production process are supported by our research and development (â€śR&Dâ€ť) team (including experts such as foundry technologists and mold designers), using advanced Computer Aided Design (â€śCADâ€ť), Computer Aided Manufacturing (â€śCAMâ€ť) and software technologies to analyze feasibility and validity of mold designs and specifications. Our quality and capability have obtained the 2019 Jiangsu High-tech Enterprise Certification and ISO9001:2015 certification.Â In order to improve our technical level and service quality, we are committed to developing and producing molds through technological innovation. We believe that the design and quality of our molds are extremely important to the accuracy and efficiency of our customersâ€™ manufacturing processes. Our existing technical team consists of 11 people, all with professional knowledge in casting, machining, and automation. They analyze customersâ€™ casting and processing technology, and propose solutions and improvement suggestions to customers to enhance the efficiency and safety of their products. In addition, we believe our research and patents in the field of automotive casting molds have earned us recognitionÂ from our customers, and we have registered 19 authorized utility model and invention patents in China. We are a supplier to leading major customers in the automobile parts manufacturing industry and have established long-term business relationships with them, most of whom have more than 5 years of business relationshipÂ with us. Our customers include three Chinese listed companies: Kehua Holding Co., Ltd. (ticker: 603161), Wuxi Lihu Booster Technology Co., Ltd. (ticker: 300580), and Wuxi Best Precision Machinery Co., Ltd. (ticker: 300694). Our close relationships with these major customers demonstrate our strengths in technical capabilities, service reputation and product quality.Â Our revenue mainly comes from customized mold production, mold repair and machining services. The revenue derived from customized mold production accounted for 84.3% and 80.4% of our total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The revenue derived from mold repair accounted for 13.4% and 15.6% of our total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The revenue derived from machining services accounted for 2.3% and 4.0% of our total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.Â The revenue derived from customized mold production accounted for 82.0% and 83.9% of our total revenue for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The revenue derived from mold repair accounted for 14.2% and 14.7% of our total revenue for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The revenue derived from machining services accounted for 3.8% and 1.4% of our total revenue for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. *Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2023.Â (Mingteng International Corp. filed an F-1/A dated Nov. 22, 2023, in which it increased its IPO’s size by 11.25 percent to 2.23 million shares (2,225,000 shares) – up from 2.0 million shares originally – with the disclosure that the selling stockholder, Betty Chen Limited, would sell 225,000 shares. The price range remained the same – atÂ $4.00 to $6.00 – to raise $11.13 million – up from $10.0 million initially. Background: Mingteng International Corp. filed an F-1/A dated Nov. 1, 2023, in which it disclosed the rest of the terms for its IPO. Mingteng International filed its F-1 on March 29, 2023, and disclosed partial terms for its IPO – the price range of $4.00 to $6.00 – without stating the number of shares. The company submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Nov.10, 2022.) Â Â Â “.

Mingteng International Corp. was founded in 2015 and has 101 employees. The company is located at Lvhua Village, Luoshe Town, Huishan District, Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China 214189 and can be reached via phone at +86 0510-83318500.

