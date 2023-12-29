Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Miller Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $486.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Miller Industries by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Miller Industries by 63.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

