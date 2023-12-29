Mike Morgan Sells 7,148 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Mike Morgan sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 790 ($10.04), for a total transaction of £56,469.20 ($71,752.48).

Close Brothers Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 806.50 ($10.25) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 781.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 837.61. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 721.83 ($9.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,139 ($14.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,493.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CBG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.98) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 961 ($12.21) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.75 ($13.38).

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.