Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Metrics Master Income Trust Price Performance
Metrics Master Income Trust Company Profile
Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.
