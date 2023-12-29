Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:MOT)

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Sunday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
