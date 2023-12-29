Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $420.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as high as $359.00 and last traded at $357.91, with a volume of 1302172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $354.83.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on META. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on META

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 687,984 shares of company stock valued at $230,205,156. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $920.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.84 and its 200-day moving average is $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.