Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% during the third quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52,633 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $108.77 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

