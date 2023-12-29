MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $1,800.00 at Wedbush

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MELI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,727.50.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,581.60 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $815.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,464.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,328.77. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 134.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.