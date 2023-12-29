MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,727.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,581.60 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $815.85 and a one year high of $1,660.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,464.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,328.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

