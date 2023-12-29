Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,469 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after buying an additional 175,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after buying an additional 1,475,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after buying an additional 327,737 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,623,000 after buying an additional 1,124,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $82.74 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.