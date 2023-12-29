Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,469 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after buying an additional 175,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after buying an additional 1,475,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after buying an additional 327,737 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,623,000 after buying an additional 1,124,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of MDT opened at $82.74 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.
Insider Transactions at Medtronic
In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Four beaten-down penny stocks ready to take off
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.