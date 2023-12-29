Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 329,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452,713 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 58,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -857.14%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

