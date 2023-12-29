Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $452.02 and its 200 day moving average is $446.65. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $379.60 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

