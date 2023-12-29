Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $482.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $482.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $498.24 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $500.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,532,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,421,000 after acquiring an additional 181,136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

