Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $29,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 19,653 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.0 %

MPC stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.