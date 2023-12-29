Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $11.70. Nomura’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of LYFT opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $283,546.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $283,546.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,905,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,219,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,345,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,972 in the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lyft by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lyft by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

