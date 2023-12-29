LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

LVMUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. CLSA initiated coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $161.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.96. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $200.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.1958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

