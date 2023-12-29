LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.86.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXU. TheStreet cut LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
NYSE LXU opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.
LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.63 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 19.09%. On average, analysts predict that LSB Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
