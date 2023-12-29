LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXU. TheStreet cut LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LXU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LSB Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 925.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 56,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares during the period. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LXU opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.63 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 19.09%. On average, analysts predict that LSB Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.