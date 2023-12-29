Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

LOGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

Logitech International Stock Performance

LOGI opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $95.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,427,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,178,000 after purchasing an additional 608,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

