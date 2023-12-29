Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $451.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

