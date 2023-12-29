Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $25.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.04.

LTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Livent has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Livent will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 99.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,879,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,702,000 after buying an additional 2,933,180 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,262,000 after buying an additional 2,345,546 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 174.0% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,826,000 after buying an additional 2,201,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after buying an additional 1,812,971 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,994,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

