Lifesci Capital Weighs in on Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.97) per share for the year. Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RCKT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RCKT opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.02. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 154,739 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,296,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,210,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

