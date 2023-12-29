Lifesci Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.31) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TARS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $686.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $105,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,043.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,567 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,188. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,129,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $13,399,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $7,093,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,880,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,190,000 after purchasing an additional 332,576 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

