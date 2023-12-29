Lifesci Capital Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Lifesci Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CBAY opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.34.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $472,719.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $472,719.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,640 shares of company stock worth $3,833,732. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 23,315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.