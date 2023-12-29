Lifesci Capital Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Lifesci Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RCKT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 13.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.02. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,296,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,210,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.