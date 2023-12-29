Lifesci Capital Reaffirms Outperform Rating for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Lifesci Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.64.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

CBAY opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $25.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $305,924.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $305,924.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,640 shares of company stock worth $3,833,732 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Further Reading

