Lifesci Capital Comments on CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year. Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of CBAY opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $25.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $921,026.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,474.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $120,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $921,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,732 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

