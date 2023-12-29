Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.3% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

V opened at $260.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.89. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.50 and a 52 week high of $263.25. The company has a market capitalization of $478.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

