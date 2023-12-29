Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

LNTH stock opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.27. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

