Lake Street Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Lake Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 121.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

TELA Bio Stock Performance

Shares of TELA stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 82.43% and a negative return on equity of 198.87%. The company had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TELA Bio

In other TELA Bio news, CEO Antony Koblish acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,498.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Antony Koblish purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 303,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,498.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Cuca acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,371 shares in the company, valued at $280,045.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $109,530. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TELA Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 38,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 8,294.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

