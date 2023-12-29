Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 261.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 892,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $211.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.48. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

