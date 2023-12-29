Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $320,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 134.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 164.71%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.