Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.29.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

