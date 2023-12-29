Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,489 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $211.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.68 and a 200-day moving average of $203.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.