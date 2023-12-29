Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,487 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $124,987,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

