KOK (KOK) Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 16% lower against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $6.26 million and $922,458.65 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00021938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,869.74 or 0.99997297 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012196 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010425 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00196441 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000061 BTC.

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01139831 USD and is down -10.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $902,754.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

