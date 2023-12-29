KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KIO opened at $12.51 on Friday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 408,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $722,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.