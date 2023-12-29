Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $3.12 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.16.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 400.00% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $116.37 million during the quarter.

About Kirkland’s

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.