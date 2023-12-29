KeyCorp Comments on Callon Petroleum’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $7.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.81. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.76 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $33.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.53. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 32.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 821,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after acquiring an additional 203,509 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $27,941,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 13.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 75.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 56,452 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

