Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on META. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 687,984 shares of company stock valued at $230,205,156. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META stock opened at $358.32 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.77 and a 52-week high of $361.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.00. The stock has a market cap of $920.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

