Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 77,800 Shares of Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,298,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,087,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,058,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Kellanova’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 26.8% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 2.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

