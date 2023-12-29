Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 77,800 Shares of Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,298,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,087,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,058,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Kellanova Stock Performance
Shares of K opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Kellanova’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Kellanova Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 26.8% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 2.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
About Kellanova
Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
