KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $53.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBH. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

KB Home Stock Down 0.2 %

KB Home Announces Dividend

Shares of KBH stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.67. KB Home has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $63.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in KB Home by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

