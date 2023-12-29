Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives $267.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.13.

KRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $866,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $866,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,779,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $316.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.45. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $318.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.29 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

