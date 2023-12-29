Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Kamada Stock Down 0.5 %

KMDA stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Kamada has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.44 million, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kamada had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Kamada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

