Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $150,456.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,566,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,841 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after buying an additional 1,160,174 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 29.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 841,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,368,000 after purchasing an additional 190,822 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 71.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 705,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

