Jonathan P. Foster Buys 28,986 Shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan P. Foster acquired 28,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000.34. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at $55,583.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 5.6 %
MBRX stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.65.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
