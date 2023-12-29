Jonathan P. Foster Buys 28,986 Shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan P. Foster acquired 28,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000.34. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at $55,583.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 5.6 %

MBRX stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

